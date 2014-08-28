FXX Announces Post-Marathon ‘Simpsons’ Schedule

With FXX approaching the end of its 12-day marathon of all 552 episodes (including the movie) of The Simpsons, the network unveiled its regular schedule for the animated series.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2, FXX will air nightly blocks of The Simpsons five times a week. On Mondays and Friday, the show will air from 6 p.m.-midnight; on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 p.m.-midnight; and on Sundays from 4 p.m.-midnight. Wednesdays and Saturdays will be used for movies and original series — fantasy football comedy The League returns for its sixth season Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Special holiday-themed Simpsons marathons will also air throughout the year.

The Simpsons marathon has been a boon for the young cabler. Through its first six days, the marathon grew in viewership every day and FXX has ranked among the top five basic cable networks on each night. Tuesday night’s primetime portion drove the network to a No. 1 rank among all basic cable nets in adults 18-49 (1.07 million) and adults 18-34 (764,000).

The Simpsons marathon will run through Labor Day weekend, concluding on Monday, Sept. 1.