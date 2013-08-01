FXX to Air Creative Arts Emmys
Upcoming network FXX has signed a three-year deal with the
Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to broadcast the Primetime Creative
Arts Emmys, beginning this year.
The kudosfest will take place Sunday, Sept. 15 and air on
FXX Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. with a repeat telecast at midnight.
"We are very proud that FXX will be broadcasting the
Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year," said Chuck Saftler, president of program
strategy and COO, FX Networks. "It's not often enough in our
business that the spotlight shines on the creative community working on camera
and behind-the-scenes of our best and brightest television shows. It's a
privilege to be part of their Emmy ceremony."
Spike Jones Jr. will produce the telecast for
the 19th time. Last year's ceremony aired on ReelzChannel.
