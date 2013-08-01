FXX to Air Creative Arts Emmys

Upcoming network FXX has signed a three-year deal with the

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to broadcast the Primetime Creative

Arts Emmys, beginning this year.





The kudosfest will take place Sunday, Sept. 15 and air on

FXX Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. with a repeat telecast at midnight.





"We are very proud that FXX will be broadcasting the

Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year," said Chuck Saftler, president of program

strategy and COO, FX Networks. "It's not often enough in our

business that the spotlight shines on the creative community working on camera

and behind-the-scenes of our best and brightest television shows. It's a

privilege to be part of their Emmy ceremony."





Spike Jones Jr. will produce the telecast for

the 19th time. Last year's ceremony aired on ReelzChannel.