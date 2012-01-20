FX's ‘Unsupervised' Has Soft Debut
The premiere of new animated comedy Unsupervised had a soft start Thursday night, drawing just 856,000
total viewers at 10:30 p.m. on FX.
That audience was 35% below the 1.31 million total viewers
that tuned in for the season three return of Archer at 10 p.m., which was up 10% from where it ended its
three-episode preview last September.
Unsupervised
follows two best friends (voiced by David Hornsby and Justin Long) as they try
to navigate teenage life without parental guidance. FX has ordered 13 episodes
of the series.
