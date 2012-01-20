FX's ‘Unsupervised' Has Soft Debut

The premiere of new animated comedy Unsupervised had a soft start Thursday night, drawing just 856,000

total viewers at 10:30 p.m. on FX.

That audience was 35% below the 1.31 million total viewers

that tuned in for the season three return of Archer at 10 p.m., which was up 10% from where it ended its

three-episode preview last September.

Unsupervised

follows two best friends (voiced by David Hornsby and Justin Long) as they try

to navigate teenage life without parental guidance. FX has ordered 13 episodes

of the series.