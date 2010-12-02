FX's ‘Terriers' Finale Provides Little Ratings Bite

Wednesday night's finale for FX's drama series Terriers failed to bark up a huge audience.

The final episode of the freshman series, which stars Donal Logue (Damages) and Michael Raymond-James (True Blood) as friends who partner to start a private investigation business, averaged 784,000 total viewers and 405,000 adults 18-49, the series' third most-watched episode of the season and the fourth best showing among the network's target adult 18-49 demo.

Still, the finale drew less than half of the 1.6 million viewers the series drew in its Sept. 8 premiere episode. The performance also paled in comparison to the season ender for FX's Sons Of Anarchy, which drew 3.8 million viewers in its season three finale Tuesday night.

For its 13-episode run, Terriers averaged 690,000 total viewers and 359,000 adults 18-49.

FX officials would not comment on whether Terriers would return for a second season.