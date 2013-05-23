FX's 'The Bridge' to Premiere July 10

FX announced that

its new drama The Bridge will

premiere on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m.

The Bridge, based on the

Scandinavian series, is set on the U.S./Mexico border where police officers

from both sides of the line must work together to catch a serial killer.

The series is coproduced by Shine America and FX

Productions. Executive producers are Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid, who adapted

the series from its international version. Shine America's Carolyn G. Bernstein

and Filmlance's Lars Blomgren also serve as executive producers.