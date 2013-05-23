FX's 'The Bridge' to Premiere July 10
FX announced that
its new drama The Bridge will
premiere on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m.
The Bridge, based on the
Scandinavian series, is set on the U.S./Mexico border where police officers
from both sides of the line must work together to catch a serial killer.
The series is coproduced by Shine America and FX
Productions. Executive producers are Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid, who adapted
the series from its international version. Shine America's Carolyn G. Bernstein
and Filmlance's Lars Blomgren also serve as executive producers.
