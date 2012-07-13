FX's 'Anger' Slips Again in Third Week

FX's Anger Management continued to lose viewers in

its third week, averaging 2.42 million viewers for its fourth episode on

Thursday, down 28% from the prior week.

According to Nielsen, the 9:30 p.m. episode of the Charlie

Sheen sitcom posted a 0.98 rating among adults 18-49, dipping25% from episode three, which averaged a 1.3 rating.

Afterdebuting strongly to 5.5 million viewers on June 28,Anger shed 2.1

million viewers in its second week. The ratings track is significant because

its first two episodes do not count toward the ratings threshold it must hit in

its initial 10 episodes to trigger the additional 90-episode order from

Debmar-Mercury.

In an interview with B&C last month, FX chief

John Landgraf declined to specify the ratings mark Anger must hit but

said, "It's consonant with our best comedy ratings for our original comedies."