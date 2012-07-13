FX's 'Anger' Slips Again in Third Week
FX's Anger Management continued to lose viewers in
its third week, averaging 2.42 million viewers for its fourth episode on
Thursday, down 28% from the prior week.
According to Nielsen, the 9:30 p.m. episode of the Charlie
Sheen sitcom posted a 0.98 rating among adults 18-49, dipping25% from episode three, which averaged a 1.3 rating.
Afterdebuting strongly to 5.5 million viewers on June 28,Anger shed 2.1
million viewers in its second week. The ratings track is significant because
its first two episodes do not count toward the ratings threshold it must hit in
its initial 10 episodes to trigger the additional 90-episode order from
Debmar-Mercury.
In an interview with B&C last month, FX chief
John Landgraf declined to specify the ratings mark Anger must hit but
said, "It's consonant with our best comedy ratings for our original comedies."
