FX's ‘The Americans' to Premiere Jan. 30

FX has scheduled the series premiere of its new drama The Americans for Wednesday, Jan. 30 at

10 p.m.

The Cold War era drama about two married KGB spies (Matthew

Rhys and Keri Russell) posing as Americans in suburban Washington, D.C. is

created and executive produced by Joe Weisberg (Falling Skies). It is produced by Fox Television Studios and FX

Productions with Joel Fields, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank

serving as executive producers.

The Americans is

FX's first drama premiere since 2011's American

Horror Story, and part of the network's goal to launch at least two newdramas in the next year.

The network has also ordered a pilot for The

Bridge about two detectives hunting down a serial killer.