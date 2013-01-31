FX's 'Americans' Draws 3.2 Million Viewers in Premiere

FX's new drama The Americans drew 3.22 million total

viewers to its 10 p.m. series premiere on Wednesday, according to Nielsen, just

topping the 3.18 million viewers who watched the debut of American Horror

Story, FX's last drama launch, in 2011.

The premiere episode, which ran from 10-11:38 p.m., also

delivered 1.57 million adults 18-49, below thetwo million demo viewers for AHS. Combined with its two encore

telecasts, The Americans netted 4.7 million total viewers and 2.54

million adults 18-49.

"We're very happy with premiere ratings for The Americans

and, just as importantly, we're proud of the widespread critical acclaim the

show has received," said John Landgraf, president and general manager,

FX. "We have no doubt that when we get the Live+7 time-shifted ratings

from last night, The Americans will rank among the best series debuts

ever on FX."

The Americans stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as

KGB agents living undercover in the U.S. in the 1980s. Joe Weisberg, Joel

Fields and Graham Yost are the executive producers.