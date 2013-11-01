FXP Signs First-Look Deal With Sacha Baron Cohen

FX Productions has closed a first-look deal with Sacha Baron Cohen and his production company, Four By Two.

As part of the deal, FXX acquires all episodes of Da Ali G Show, which will be remixed with new introductions from Baron Cohen, titled Ali G: Rezurection. FXX also gains episodes of Ali G that didn't air in the U.S. FXX also acquires all of the Ali G segments and vignettes from The 11 O'clock Show, where the character originated.

Ali G: Rezurection will premiere in February 2014.

The show originally aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. Baron Cohen produced 18 episodes, with 12 of those episodes airing on HBO in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be in business with Sacha Baron Cohen," said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Network and FX productions. "He is an amazing talent and we look forward to him developing new series for FXP. We're also excited to introduce Da Ali G Show and Sacha's characters to a new audience on FXX, and we can't wait to see how he will incorporate new, original content in the episodes."