FXP Signs Deal With 'Wilfred's Randall Einhorn

FX Productions has inked an overall deal with Randall

Einhorn to develop, executive produce and direct projects for FX.

The pact keeps Einhorn as executive producer and director of

the network's comedy series Wilfred. He

was previously a producer and series director on FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"Randall has been a major player in the world of FX

comedies, first on Sunny and now on Wilfred," said Eric Schrier,

executive VP of FXP and head of series development at FX. "He has great

sensibilities and we look forward to him developing new projects for FX. He

is also one of the most highly regarded comedy directors in television and

we're thrilled that those services were included in this deal."

Before coming to FX, Einhorn was director of

photography/camera operator on the early seasons of NBC's The Office, rising to director. He is currently serving as

co-executive producer/director on Showtime's Nurse Jackie.