FX Turns Up Heat on ‘Fargo’ Promotion

As befits a way offbeat series, FX is employing nontraditional tactics to market the October 12 season premiere of Fargo.

The Fargo Waffle Wagon, a nod to some shady business that goes down in a Waffle Hut, has been handing out griddled goodies in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and New York. FX is partnering with 20 TV stations in the North and Midwest to have the local outlets talk up, and give away, Fargo-branded “survival kits” featuring a blanket, traction gravel and other frozen tundra accouterments.

Sara Mald, FX director, integrated promotions, says Fargo is a fun one to promote. “It’s easy to be creative given the unique story lines, characters and tone,” she says.

Select butcher and sandwich shops are affixing Fargo stickers to wrapped purchases; Jesse Plemons plays a butcher caught in a murderous mess in the new season. Customers at Mr. Beef in Chicago seem to enjoy the stickers. “They think it’s kind of cool,” says manager Joe Zucchero. He won’t be watching, however, saying he’s “more of a documentary guy.”