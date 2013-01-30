FX Switches ‘BrandX' to Live Format

In another overhaul of Russell Brand's late-night talk show,

FX announced that the next cycle of BrandX

with Russell Brand will debut a new live format when it returns to the

schedule on Feb. 7.

As previously announced,

the series will also expand from a half-hour to a full hour for its 13-episode

run.

BrandX will return

on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 p.m. after FX's other late-night entry, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, then

shift to 11 p.m. starting Feb. 28.

The changes are just the latest in a series of tweaks BrandX has undergone since premiering

last summer. After starting as a more freewheeling soapbox for Brand's

anti-establishment rhetoric, the format was tweaked to more closely resemble a

traditional late-night talk show in its second cycle of episodes that ended in

November.