FX Switches ‘BrandX' to Live Format
In another overhaul of Russell Brand's late-night talk show,
FX announced that the next cycle of BrandX
with Russell Brand will debut a new live format when it returns to the
schedule on Feb. 7.
As previously announced,
the series will also expand from a half-hour to a full hour for its 13-episode
run.
BrandX will return
on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 p.m. after FX's other late-night entry, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell, then
shift to 11 p.m. starting Feb. 28.
The changes are just the latest in a series of tweaks BrandX has undergone since premiering
last summer. After starting as a more freewheeling soapbox for Brand's
anti-establishment rhetoric, the format was tweaked to more closely resemble a
traditional late-night talk show in its second cycle of episodes that ended in
November.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.