FX Signs Development Deal With Dr. Dre

FX has inked a script development deal with music mogul Dr.

Dre and writer Sidney Quashie for a one-hour drama pilot, the network announced

Monday.

The drama will explore modern day Los Angeles through the

music and crime businesses. Quashie is the creator and executive producer alongside

Dre, with Brad Bertner as co-executive producer and Daniel Schnider

co-executive producing for Dre's Crucial TV.

FX chief John Landgraf has made developing new dramas apriority for the next year,

hoping to get two additional one-hours on the schedule. The net recently

ordered a drama pilot of The Bridge and is due to make a series pickup decision

on spy drama The Americans starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.