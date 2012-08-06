FX Signs Development Deal With Dr. Dre
FX has inked a script development deal with music mogul Dr.
Dre and writer Sidney Quashie for a one-hour drama pilot, the network announced
Monday.
The drama will explore modern day Los Angeles through the
music and crime businesses. Quashie is the creator and executive producer alongside
Dre, with Brad Bertner as co-executive producer and Daniel Schnider
co-executive producing for Dre's Crucial TV.
FX chief John Landgraf has made developing new dramas apriority for the next year,
hoping to get two additional one-hours on the schedule. The net recently
ordered a drama pilot of The Bridge and is due to make a series pickup decision
on spy drama The Americans starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.