FX Signs Deal With Russell Brand for Late Night Series
FX has inked a deal with actor and comedian Russell Brand
for six half-hour episodes of an untitled, unscripted late night series, set to
debut in spring 2012.
The series will feature Brand as he comments -- often unabashedly -- on current
events, politics and pop culture in front of a live audience, with whom the comedian will interact during the show.
"We're very excited to add Russell Brand's bracingly
funny, original, and honest voice to the FX comedy line-up," said Nick Grad,
executive VP, original programming, FX, in making the
announcement. "We look forward to supporting Russell and his partner
Troy Miller's ambition to strip down the hosted comedy format to its most
fundamental elements and to create something daring and unfiltered for the FX
audience."
The series is produced by FX Productions in association
with Branded Films, marking the first television deal for Brand's company, and Dakota Films. Brand serves as executive producer alongside Troy Miller and Nik
Linnen.
