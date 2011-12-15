FX Signs Deal With Russell Brand for Late Night Series

FX has inked a deal with actor and comedian Russell Brand

for six half-hour episodes of an untitled, unscripted late night series, set to

debut in spring 2012.

The series will feature Brand as he comments -- often unabashedly -- on current

events, politics and pop culture in front of a live audience, with whom the comedian will interact during the show.

"We're very excited to add Russell Brand's bracingly

funny, original, and honest voice to the FX comedy line-up," said Nick Grad,

executive VP, original programming, FX, in making the

announcement. "We look forward to supporting Russell and his partner

Troy Miller's ambition to strip down the hosted comedy format to its most

fundamental elements and to create something daring and unfiltered for the FX

audience."

The series is produced by FX Productions in association

with Branded Films, marking the first television deal for Brand's company, and Dakota Films. Brand serves as executive producer alongside Troy Miller and Nik

Linnen.