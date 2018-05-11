FX Signs ‘Atlanta’ EP Hiro Murai to Production Deal

FX has signed Atlanta executive producer Hiro Murai to a first look producing deal with FX Productions, the network announced Thursday.

Murai, who directed seven episodes of the current Atlanta Robbin' season, will develop new television projects for FX Networks and other outlets, according to FX officials.

Murai won a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy for the first season of Atlanta, for which he was also nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Related: By the Numbers: Donald Glover's Explosive 'This is America'

FX last year offered similar production deals to Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover, as well as series executive producer Paul Simms and Stephen Glover.

“Hiro has excelled as a director and a creative force in commercials, music videos and episodic television, and we welcome the chance to see him develop his own series through FX Productions,” said Nick Grad, presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions in a statement. “He helped make Atlanta the most acclaimed comedy series on television, greatly contributing to its signature style and tone and becoming an integral part of the creative team led by Donald Glover. With his boundless artistry, Hiro is poised to take the next step as a television creator.”