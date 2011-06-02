FX Shifts ‘Rescue Me' to Wednesdays

FX has changed the premiere date for the final season Rescue Me to Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m.,

and the drama will run on Wednesday nights for the duration of its seventh

season.

Rescue Me was

originally set to return the previous night on July 12, but FX decided to move

it to avoid a conflict with the MLB All-Star Game, which airs that same night

on News Corp. sibling network Fox (and targets the same male demo).

The move does not affect any other shows on FX's summer

schedule.