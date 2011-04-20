FX Sets Summer Schedule

FX will pair its new original comedy series Wilfred with sophomore series Louie on Thursday nights as part of its summer schedule announced Wednesday.

Wilfred, based on an acclaimed Australian series of the same name, will debut June 23 at 10 p.m., according to network officials. The series stars Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) as a social introvert who is eventually pushed out of his shell by Wilfred (Jason Gann); while the rest of the world sees Wilfred as a dog, Ryan sees him as a man dressed in a dog suit.

Following the Wilfred premiere is the second-season debut of Louie, which stars Louis C.K. and is based on the comedian's stand-up comedy and scripted stories.

The Denis Leary-starrer Rescue Me will debut its seventh and final season July 12, according to the network.