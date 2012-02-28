FX Sets Sheen's 'Anger Management' Premiere for June 28
FX has set the date for Charlie Sheen's return to
television with his new comedy, Anger
Management, premiering Thursday, June 28.
The first two of the currently-ordered 10 episodes will debut
back-to-back beginning at 9 p.m. Following its premiere, Anger Management will continue to air new episodes at 9:30 p.m.,
with the previous week's episode airing at 9 p.m.
FX's Thursday night will also include the premiere of Russell
Brand's new late-night comedy Strangely
Uplifting at 11 p.m. The network, which has ordered six half-hour episodes
of the show, originally scheduled Strangely
Uplifting for an April premiere, but pushed it back due to a filming
conflict with Brand.
Two returning comedies, Wilfred and Louie, will
premiere their second and third seasons, respectively, also on June 28. Wilfred will premiere at 10 p.m.,
followed by Louie at 10:30 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.