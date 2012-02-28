FX Sets Sheen's 'Anger Management' Premiere for June 28

FX has set the date for Charlie Sheen's return to

television with his new comedy, Anger

Management, premiering Thursday, June 28.

The first two of the currently-ordered 10 episodes will debut

back-to-back beginning at 9 p.m. Following its premiere, Anger Management will continue to air new episodes at 9:30 p.m.,

with the previous week's episode airing at 9 p.m.

FX's Thursday night will also include the premiere of Russell

Brand's new late-night comedy Strangely

Uplifting at 11 p.m. The network, which has ordered six half-hour episodes

of the show, originally scheduled Strangely

Uplifting for an April premiere, but pushed it back due to a filming

conflict with Brand.

Two returning comedies, Wilfred and Louie, will

premiere their second and third seasons, respectively, also on June 28. Wilfred will premiere at 10 p.m.,

followed by Louie at 10:30 p.m.