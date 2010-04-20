FX Sets 'Rescue Me' Return, 'Louie' Premiere

FX has set premiere

dates for Rescue Me and Louie.

The sixth and

penultimate season of Denis Leary and Peter Tolan's firefighter drama will bow

June 29 at 10 p.m. followed at 11 p.m. by Louie, the new semi-autobiographical comedy starring Louis C.K.

"The pairing of Rescue Me and Louie this summer will create an hour and a half of the funniest

and most ruthlessly honest comedy and drama about men ever seen on commercial

television," John Landgraf, President

and General Manager, FX Networks, said in a statement. "We're thrilled by the

quality of both these shows.

FX has ordered 13

episodes of Louie. Rescue Me will

have ten episodes this season. It will end its run in the summer of 2011.