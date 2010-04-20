FX Sets 'Rescue Me' Return, 'Louie' Premiere
FX has set premiere
dates for Rescue Me and Louie.
The sixth and
penultimate season of Denis Leary and Peter Tolan's firefighter drama will bow
June 29 at 10 p.m. followed at 11 p.m. by Louie, the new semi-autobiographical comedy starring Louis C.K.
"The pairing of Rescue Me and Louie this summer will create an hour and a half of the funniest
and most ruthlessly honest comedy and drama about men ever seen on commercial
television," John Landgraf, President
and General Manager, FX Networks, said in a statement. "We're thrilled by the
quality of both these shows.
FX has ordered 13
episodes of Louie. Rescue Me will
have ten episodes this season. It will end its run in the summer of 2011.
