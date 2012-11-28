FX Sets Midseason Premiere Dates
FX on Wednesday announced its schedule of premiere dates for
early 2013, which will kick off with the season four debut of Justified on Jan. 8.
The Timothy Olyphant drama will return that Tuesday at 10
p.m., while the rest of FX's midseason series premiere later the next week on
Thursday, Jan. 17.
Charlie Sheen sitcom Anger
Management will start its back-90 run with two consecutive episodes on Jan.
17 starting at 9 p.m while animated comedy Archer returns for its fourth season at 10 p.m., followed by new
comedy Legit at 10:30 p.m.
As announced Tuesday,
late night series Totally Biased with W.
Kamau Bell will air the first of its new cycle of episodes starting Jan. 17
at 11 p.m.
