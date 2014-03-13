FX Sets May 5 Return for 'Louie'

After a 19-month hiatus, FX's Louie will return on May 5, the network said Thursday.

The sitcom from comedian Louis C.K. will air two new episodes back-to-back every Monday at 10 and 10:30 p.m. for seven consecutive weeks through June 16. Although FX ordered 13 episodes for the comedy's upcoming fourth season, Louie will have 14 episodes.

The show stars the funny man as a fictionalized version of himself, balancing his hectic life as a stand-up comedian with raising his two daughters.