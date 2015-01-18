FX Sets 'Louie,' 'Comedians' Premiere Dates #TCA15

The fifth season of Louie and the first season of new comedy The Comedians will premiere April 9 on FX, the network announced Sunday at the TCA winter press tour.

The network has also ordered a pilot for Better Things, a comedy created by and starring comic Pamela Adlon.

Better Things will be directed by Louie's Louis C.K., Adlon and C.K. wrote the pilot. They will also serve as executive producers with Blair Breard, Dave Becky and 3 Arts Entertainment. FX Production will produce.

C.K. will also appear on FX in his next standup special, Louis C.K. Live From the Comedy Store. The network said it had acquired the television rights to the one-hour special, which will show C.K.'s Madison Square Garden tour. The comedian will first make it available via his Web site LouisCK.net.