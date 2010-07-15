FX Sets Fall Premiere Schedule

FX will premiere its

fall schedule with the critically acclaimed (if Emmy snubbed) third season of Sons of Anarchy on Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. In

the same timeslot the next night is the series premiere of Terriers, a comedic drama about an ex-cop who partners with his

best friend to launch an unlicensed private investigation business.

The FX comedies

debut the following week, with Danny DeVito and the rest of the Paddy's Pub

crew returning for the sixth season of It's

Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. Sunny will lead in to the sophomore season of fantasy football

comedy The League at 10:30 p.m.