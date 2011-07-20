FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates

Ryan Murphy's newly-greenlit American Horror Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at

10 p.m., according to the fall schedule the network released Wednesday.

The news comes after FX picked up the drama series, from

Murphy and fellow Glee co-creator

Brad Falchuk, for 13 episodes earlier this week.

Unlike other big cable networks like TNT and USA, FX tends

to save the majority of its scripted programming for fall. This year Sons of Anarchy will kick off its fall

season on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. with a special 90-minute episode.

It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia returns for its seventh season the following week on Thursday,

Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. Sunny will lead

into a special three-week run of animated comedy Archer on Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. before officially launching its

third season in early 2012.

After three weeks of Archer,

fantasy football comedy The League

will slip into the slot behind Sunny

for its season three debut on Oct. 6.