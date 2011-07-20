FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates
Ryan Murphy's newly-greenlit American Horror Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at
10 p.m., according to the fall schedule the network released Wednesday.
The news comes after FX picked up the drama series, from
Murphy and fellow Glee co-creator
Brad Falchuk, for 13 episodes earlier this week.
Unlike other big cable networks like TNT and USA, FX tends
to save the majority of its scripted programming for fall. This year Sons of Anarchy will kick off its fall
season on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. with a special 90-minute episode.
It's Always Sunny in
Philadelphia returns for its seventh season the following week on Thursday,
Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. Sunny will lead
into a special three-week run of animated comedy Archer on Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. before officially launching its
third season in early 2012.
After three weeks of Archer,
fantasy football comedy The League
will slip into the slot behind Sunny
for its season three debut on Oct. 6.
