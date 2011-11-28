FX Schedules Midseason Premieres
FX's new animated comedy series Unsupervised will premiere following
the season three debut of Archer on Thursday, Jan. 19, the network said Monday.
Unsupervised, about a pair of optimistic best friends
navigating teenage life and trying to do what's right without parental
guidance, will air at 10:30 p.m. following Archer at 10 p.m.
FX previewed three new episodes of Archer in September,
which saw the series' ratings grow 26% in adults 18-49 and 12% in total viewers
compared to its second season, according to Nielsen.
Drama Justified will kick off the network's midseason
premieres, returning for its third season on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.
