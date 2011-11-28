FX Schedules Midseason Premieres

FX's new animated comedy series Unsupervised will premiere following

the season three debut of Archer on Thursday, Jan. 19, the network said Monday.

Unsupervised, about a pair of optimistic best friends

navigating teenage life and trying to do what's right without parental

guidance, will air at 10:30 p.m. following Archer at 10 p.m.

FX previewed three new episodes of Archer in September,

which saw the series' ratings grow 26% in adults 18-49 and 12% in total viewers

compared to its second season, according to Nielsen.

Drama Justified will kick off the network's midseason

premieres, returning for its third season on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.