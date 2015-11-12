FX’s Galifianakis Comedy Debuts Jan. 21

Baskets, a comedy co-created by, and starring, Zach Galifianakis, debuts on FX Jan. 21. Galifianakis stars as Chip Baskets, who harbors dreams of being a French clown, but ends up moving home to Bakersfield amidst financial hardship. Jonathan Krisel and Louis C.K. are Galifianakis’ co-creators while FX Productions is producing.

On Feb. 2, the limited series American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson debuts on FX. Based on the Jeffrey Toobin book The Run of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson, the series comes from exec producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Brad Falchuk.

The series comes from Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Spy drama The Americans, meanwhile, returns for season four in March.

Over on sibling FXX, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia comes back for season 11 Jan. 6. Season two of Man Seeking Woman airs following It’s Always Sunny.