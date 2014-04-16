FX’s ‘Fargo’ Off to Decent Start With 2.65 Million Viewers
FX’s miniseries Fargo performed decently for the network, drawing 2.65 million viewers for its premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Nielsen.
The 97-minute debut also drew 1.02 million among the adults 18-49 demo. Across three plays (11:37 p.m. and 1:13 a.m.), Fargo attracted 4.15 million total viewers and 1.79 million adults 18-49 viewers.
The 10-part miniseries is an adaptation of the 1996 film from Joel and Ethan Coen of the same name.
