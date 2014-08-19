FX Renews ‘The Strain’ for Second Season

FX has renewed The Strain for a second season.

The series will return next summer for a 13-episode sophomore campaign.

The vampire drama premiered to 3 million viewers on July 13, before growing to 4.7 million with three days of playback added. Network officials said that 12.7 million viewers have watched the premiere episode, passing its initial projection of 10 million and becomes the most-watched series debut in FX history.

FX says the series averages 11 million total viewers and 5.2 million adults 18-49 on a weekly basis, which includes VOD and online viewing. On a first-run only Live+7 basis, the series is averaging 4.5 million total viewers and 2.6 million Adults 18-49.

The Strain was the third new drama that FX premiered this year, along with Fargo and Tyrant; Fargo was previously renewed for a second season, while Tyrant’s future remains unknown. The network also has debuted comedies Partners, Saint George, Married and You’re the Worst.

The Strain is based on the novel trilogy of the same name from creator Guillermo del Toro; Bates Motel showrunner Carlton Cuse is an executive producer. It is the first drama series to be solely produced by FX Productions.