FX Renews ‘Sons of Anarchy' for Fifth Season
FX has renewed Sons of
Anarchy for a fifth season, ordering 13 more episodes of the hit drama from
creator Kurt Sutter.
SOA is
experiencing its highest-rated season yet, averaging 5.8 million total viewers
and 3.9 million adults 18-49 on a first-run basis. Season four is tracking 30%
higher in total viewers and 26% higher in the key demo compared to season
three.
Its season four premiere on Sept. 6 was the most-watched
program in network history, drawing 6.5 million viewers. The season finale airs
Nov. 29.
SOA is from FX
Productions and Fox 21.
