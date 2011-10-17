FX Renews ‘Sons of Anarchy' for Fifth Season

FX has renewed Sons of

Anarchy for a fifth season, ordering 13 more episodes of the hit drama from

creator Kurt Sutter.

SOA is

experiencing its highest-rated season yet, averaging 5.8 million total viewers

and 3.9 million adults 18-49 on a first-run basis. Season four is tracking 30%

higher in total viewers and 26% higher in the key demo compared to season

three.

Its season four premiere on Sept. 6 was the most-watched

program in network history, drawing 6.5 million viewers. The season finale airs

Nov. 29.

SOA is from FX

Productions and Fox 21.