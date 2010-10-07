FX Renews 'Sons of Anarchy'

FX has ordered a fourth season of Sons of Anarchy, the network announced

Oct. 7.

Since the departure of The Shield two years

ago and with the final season of Rescue Me coming in 2011, Sons

has increasingly come to define FX's drama brand.

The show also has a tireless ambassador in creator

Kurt Sutter, an avid blogger and Twitter-phile whose bombastic, profane style

have made him somewhat of a media darling.

"Sons of Anarchy is the most popular show FX

has ever had, and the #1 series in basic cable for our key demographic. It

is also one of the best, most original series on television," said John

Landgraf, president and general manager, FX Networks, in a statement. "FX

is grateful to Kurt Sutter and his team of writers, actors, directors and crew

for working so hard to make a show that achieves both those levels of success.

We congratulate them and look forward to season four."

In its third season, Sons is averaging 4.9 total viewers with 3.4 million among the advertiser-coveted

18-49 demographic, making it among cable's top-rated scripted shows in the

demo.

The fourth season order is for 13 episodes. Sons is produced by

Fox 21 and FX Productions.