FX Renews Rescue Me

FX picked up a 13-episode fourth season for its original drama Rescue Me, the network announced at its Television Critics Association presentation Wednesday. The Sony Pictures Television series is slated to begin production early next year and launch in the second quarter of 2007.

The series’ star Denis Leary will return and executive produce along with Peter Tolan and Jim Serpico. The entire cast has signed on to return. The current season has seven new episodes, with the finale scheduled to run Aug. 29.

Season three is averaging 2.9 million total viewers, up 10% from season-to-date last year, and 1.8 million adults 18-49, up 8% from last year.