FXRenews 'The League' for a Fourth Season

FX has renewed its

fantasy football comedy, The League, for a fourth season.

Currently in its

third season (which has three episodes remaining), The League is

experiencing series-high viewership. For

first-runs, the show is averaging 1.7 million viewers and 1.5 million in

A18-49, up 25% and 32% from season two, respectively.

Production

is expected to begin on 13 episodes next summer with a premiere date in the

fall.

"The

League continues to be one of our most successful comedy series both

creatively and from a ratings standpoint," said Nick Grad, executive VP of

original programming for FX Networks. "[Creators] Jackie and Jeff Schaffer,

along with our terrific cast, are doing wonderful work each week to make one of

the funniest shows on television and we're excited to order another season."

"We

are thrilled to do more shows with a cast that makes us laugh hard everyday, on

a network that actually lets us put those jokes on air," said the Schaffers.

"In the words of Taco: The League on FX on Thursday nights is a

law, like water or dinosaurs."

The League airs Thursdays at 10:30

p.m., following It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.