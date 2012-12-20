FX Renews 'The League' for Fifth Season

FX has renewed comedy

The League for a fifth season.





Production on 13 episodes will begin next summer and season

five will premiere in the fall.





For its fourth season (which wraps with back-to-back

episodes Thursday at 10:30 p.m.), The League is averaging 1.63 million

viewers on a first-run basis and 1.45 million adults 18-49. On a multi-run

total basis, season four is drawing roughly 2.43 million total viewers and 2.09

million adults 18-49 per week.





"The League is flat-out one of the funniest

shows on television," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original

programming. "Co-creators Jeff and Jackie Schaffer have such a perfect

take on the material and the show has an amazingly talented ensemble cast of

stars. Another season was an easy decision and we hope to have it on our

schedule for many more years to come."