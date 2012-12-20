FX Renews 'The League' for Fifth Season
FX has renewed comedy
The League for a fifth season.
Production on 13 episodes will begin next summer and season
five will premiere in the fall.
For its fourth season (which wraps with back-to-back
episodes Thursday at 10:30 p.m.), The League is averaging 1.63 million
viewers on a first-run basis and 1.45 million adults 18-49. On a multi-run
total basis, season four is drawing roughly 2.43 million total viewers and 2.09
million adults 18-49 per week.
"The League is flat-out one of the funniest
shows on television," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original
programming. "Co-creators Jeff and Jackie Schaffer have such a perfect
take on the material and the show has an amazingly talented ensemble cast of
stars. Another season was an easy decision and we hope to have it on our
schedule for many more years to come."
