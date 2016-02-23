FX Renews Galifianakis Comedy ‘Baskets’

FX has renewed the way offbeat comedy Baskets for a second season. Starring Zach Galifianakis, Baskets will return early in 2017.

The series, produced by FX Productions, premiered Jan. 21. Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel created Baskets, which FX says represents the most-watched basic cable primetime comedy series premiere since 2014.

Galifianakis’ Chip Baskets dreams of being a French clown, but reality—financial difficulties, the language barrier—interferes, and he returns home to work as a rodeo clown.

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the extension. “Baskets is bold, brilliant and incredibly funny and we could not be happier with the reception it’s received in its breakout first season,” said Schrier. “Baskets brings together three of the most innovative comedic minds working today and we thank them, the rest of the creative team and the entire cast for everything they’ve done for the series.”

On a Live+7 basis through its first three episodes Baskets has averaged 944,000 viewers 18-49 and 1.5 million total viewers.