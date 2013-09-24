FX Renews ‘The Bridge' for Season Two

Updated at 9 p.m. ET

FX has ordered a second season of drama The Bridge, with 13 new episodes to premiere in summer 2014.

The crime thriller starring Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger

is averaging 3.6 million total viewers and 1.7 million adults 18-49 in its

first season on a live+7 basis, with the show jumping 89% and 105%,

respectively, with DVR viewing.

The Bridge, which explores

the tensions of the U.S.-Mexico border, is from executive producers Meredith

Stiehm and Elwood Reid and producer Shine America. Its first season finale airs

Oct. 2.

"We've been blown away by the compelling performances of

Demian Bichir and Diane Kruger and the writing of Meredith Stiehm, Elwood Reid

and their team, and are thrilled to be able to continue this journey for

another season," said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX Networks

and FX Productions. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Rich

Ross, Carolyn Bernstein and everyone at Shine America."

On the heels of FX's announcement, Fox International Channels said it has picked up the pay-TV rights for the second season of The Bridge in 125 countries.

FIC launched The Bridge at the same time as FX this summer.

"We are thrilled to have another season of The Bridge." said Sharon Tal Yguado, executive VP of scripted programming and original development at FIC. "The creators of the show have an exciting plan for season two which we can’t wait to share with the world."