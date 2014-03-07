FX Renews 'Archer' for Two More Seasons

FX announced Thursday that it has renewed Archer for two more seasons.

The network has ordered 13-episode sixth and seventh seasons of the animated comedy from FX Productions. Currently in its fifth season, Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson.

“Archer is one of the best comedies on television and has played a significant role in the growth of the FX comedy brand,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. "We’re grateful to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and their team at Floyd County, and also our incredible voice cast, and are looking forward to supporting their work for at least two more seasons.”