FX Renews 'Archer' for Season Five

FX has renewed its animated comedy Archer for a

13-episode fifth season.





Currently in the middle of its fourth season, Archerpremieredto its second-highest audience on Jan. 17 (1.61 million viewers) and is up

over last season by 44% with adults 18-34 and 36% with adults 18-49. First-run

episodes are averaging 2.37 million total viewers, 2.01 million adults 18-49

and 1.41 million adults 18-34 (L+7).





"Archer is one the very best comedy series

on television," said Nick Grad, executive VP of original programming for

FX. "Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and the incredible cast -- H. Jon

Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash,

George Coe, and Lucky Yates -- are comedic geniuses. It is truly

rewarding the way in which the audience and fans have embraced their work and

that the ratings to continue to grow. The quality of Archer is

undeniable."



Archer has seven episodes remaining in its fourth

season, with the finale set for April 11. This year Archer will

enter into the category of Outstanding Comedy Series for the Emmy Awards.



