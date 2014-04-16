FX Renews ‘The Americans’ For Third Season

FX has officially ordered a third season of spy drama The Americans.

The Americans, which is a heavy DVR gainer, is averaging 3.08 million total viewers and 1.47 million among the adults 18-49 demo on a Live+7 basis, declines of 9% and 14%, respectively, from its first season.

FX said the amount of time-shifting viewing for The Americans has increased significantly this season, with gains of 130% among the 18-49 and 109% with total viewers after seven days.

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said during their upfront presentation last week that a third season renewal was coming soon.

The Cold War era drama wraps its second season on May 21.