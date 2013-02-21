FX Renews 'The Americans' for Season Two

Four episodes into its first season, The Americans has been renewed for a 13-episode second season.





FX's 1980s drama, which centers on a pair of KGB spies

posing as an American couple, premieredto 3.2 million total viewers on Jan. 31 (that rose to 5.11 million viewers

when Live+7 factored in). The Americans sees heavy time-shifted viewing,

posting the highest weekly gains of any first-year series on FX. Through three

weeks, the show is averaging 3.63 million total viewers and 1.87 million

viewers adults 18-49 based on Live +3.





"The Americans has quickly established

itself as a key part FX's acclaimed drama lineup," said FX president and

GM John Landgraf. "Executive producers Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields and

Graham Yost and their collaborators are telling riveting and deeply emotional

stories and the performances of Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich and

the entire cast are simply outstanding."





FX will air the first five episodes of the series back-to-back

on March 1.