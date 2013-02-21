FX Renews 'The Americans' for Season Two
Four episodes into its first season, The Americans has been renewed for a 13-episode second season.
FX's 1980s drama, which centers on a pair of KGB spies
posing as an American couple, premieredto 3.2 million total viewers on Jan. 31 (that rose to 5.11 million viewers
when Live+7 factored in). The Americans sees heavy time-shifted viewing,
posting the highest weekly gains of any first-year series on FX. Through three
weeks, the show is averaging 3.63 million total viewers and 1.87 million
viewers adults 18-49 based on Live +3.
"The Americans has quickly established
itself as a key part FX's acclaimed drama lineup," said FX president and
GM John Landgraf. "Executive producers Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields and
Graham Yost and their collaborators are telling riveting and deeply emotional
stories and the performances of Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich and
the entire cast are simply outstanding."
FX will air the first five episodes of the series back-to-back
on March 1.
