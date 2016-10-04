FX Renews ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 7

FX Networks announced Tuesday it has renewed horror anthology series American Horror Story for a seventh season.

The series was cocreated by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and is currently in its sixth installment.

“Ryan, Brad and their team of remarkable writers have done an amazing job of keeping American Horror Story endlessly inventive, shocking and entertaining and we are honored to move ahead with them on the seventh installment,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks/FX Productions. “The sustained success through six installments only proves how intensely the series resonates with fans. AHS confronts our deepest fears with unmatched suspense and style. Each new installment is a cultural event, hotly anticipated for its theme, imagery, cast and twists. We thank the creators and their team, the cast and everyone who has continued to make AHS such an extraordinary series.”

The series has nabbed 15 Emmy Awards throughout its run.

The latest season premiere, American Horror Story: Roanoke, pulled in a combined linear and nonlinear audience of 13.01 million viewers.