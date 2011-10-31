FX Renews 'American Horror Story'

FX has renewed new drama American Horror Story for

a second season, the network said Monday.

The drama from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is averaging

4.2 million total viewers and 2.9 million adults 18-49 based on Live+7 numbers

through its first two weeks. It's tracking to become the highest-rated

first-season series on FX, above Murphy's Nip/Tuck and Justified.

"It's one thing to have the ambition and guts to reinvent

a genre in a way that makes it captivatingly fresh for a broad audience-it's

something else entirely to have the craft to back that ambition up," said John

Landgraf, FX Networks president and GM. "Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have hit

the trifecta with Nip/Tuck, Glee and now American Horror Story,

which will be scaring FX's viewers to death for many years to come."

American Horror Story has nine episodes remaining

in its first season, with the two-hour finale airing on Dec. 21.