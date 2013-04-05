FX to Re-Run Episode Nine of 'The Americans' Online

FX said that it will re-run the ninth episode of new drama The

Americans online.





Due to a listings error by FX publicity, the last seven

minutes of the episode "Safe House" were cut off from DVRs; the

ending of the episode featured a major plot point. The episode ran from

10-11:07 p.m., but was listed at 10-11 p.m.





"The error is regrettable and I apologize to all the

loyal fans of The Americans who were cheated out of the full

viewing experience of one of the most important episodes so far this

season," said John Solberg, senior VP of media relations, FX Networks.

"Unfortunately, mistakes happen and this happened to be a very unfortunate

time for this kind of mistake. I hope the viewers whose DVRs failed

to capture the final seven minutes of the episode will take advantage of the

opportunity to watch the encore run on FXNetworks.com and see the spectacular ending."





Next week's episode is listed to run from

10-11:03 p.m.