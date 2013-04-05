FX to Re-Run Episode Nine of 'The Americans' Online
FX said that it will re-run the ninth episode of new drama The
Americans online.
Due to a listings error by FX publicity, the last seven
minutes of the episode "Safe House" were cut off from DVRs; the
ending of the episode featured a major plot point. The episode ran from
10-11:07 p.m., but was listed at 10-11 p.m.
"The error is regrettable and I apologize to all the
loyal fans of The Americans who were cheated out of the full
viewing experience of one of the most important episodes so far this
season," said John Solberg, senior VP of media relations, FX Networks.
"Unfortunately, mistakes happen and this happened to be a very unfortunate
time for this kind of mistake. I hope the viewers whose DVRs failed
to capture the final seven minutes of the episode will take advantage of the
opportunity to watch the encore run on FXNetworks.com and see the spectacular ending."
Next week's episode is listed to run from
10-11:03 p.m.
