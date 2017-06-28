FX Promotes Wilson, Crawford and Wandell

FX Networks has promoted three executives on its development and current series teams. Colette Wilson has been promoted to senior VP of current series. Barbara Crawford was named VP or current series, and Kevin Wandell was promoted to VP of development.

“Colette, Barbara and Kevin have been integral to the growth and success of FX Networks’ slate of original programs and we are happy that they will be playing an even greater role going forward,” said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “The extraordinary success of the series they develop and oversee, including last year’s most acclaimed drama series and comedy series, is a testament to their creative instincts, tireless effort and commitment to the ‘Fearless’ storytelling that is the hallmark of FX Networks.”

Wilson joined FX in 2004 as assistant to FX chief John Landgraf, having previously worked with him at both Jersey TV and NBC. She was promoted to manager of current series in 2005 and was named director of current series in 2008. Wilson was promoted to VP of current series in 2011. She will continue to report to Jonathan Frank, executive VP of FX current series and FX Productions.

Crawford joined FX in 2005, also as assistant to John Landgraf, now the CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. She was promoted to manager, current series in 2011 and director of the department in 2014. Crawford will continue to report to Jonathan Frank.

Wandell joined FX as manager of development in 2011 and was promoted to director in 2014. Prior to joining FX, Wandell worked at HBO. He will continue to report to Gina Balian, executive VP of series development for FX Networks and FX Productions.