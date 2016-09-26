FX Productions Signs ‘O.J.’ Scribe DeVincentis to Overall TV Production Deal

FX Productions (FXP) has signed writer/producer D.V. DeVincentis, who won a pair of Emmys for The People v. O.J. Simpson, to an exclusive overall television production deal, said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. DeVincentis will develop, write and produce television projects exclusively for all TV services and platforms. The agreement does not include his film projects.

“We had a great experience working with D.V. on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” said Grad. “His ‘Marcia Marcia Marcia’ episode of O.J. was one of the most memorable episodes of television this year. He’s an exceptionally talented writer-producer and will be a great partner with FXP.”

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story was nominated for 22 Emmys.

DeVincentis’ film credits include High Fidelity, Grosse Pointe Blank and Lay the Favorite. He is writing the supernatural comedy Haunted Mansion for director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Ryan Gosling, and an adaptation of the 1970s cult television classic, The Night Stalker, for Johnny Depp and Edgar Wright.

“FX’s mission is to make content rooted in ideas and culture as much as entertainment, and I’m flattered and gratified that they would see me as a partner in that light,” he said.