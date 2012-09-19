FX Productions Signs First-Look Deal With Touchy Feely Films

FX Productions has agreed to a first-look production deal

with Touchy Feely Films, the production company headed by Paul Giamatti and Dan

Carey.





The two-year deal will have Touchy Feely Films develop

series projects exclusively for cable television. The deal with FXP is the

first television output deal for Touchy Feely Films.





"We're thrilled Paul and Dan chose FX Productions to

set up shop and we look forward to being in business with them," said Eric

Schrier, executive VP of FX Productions and head of series development for FX.

"Their ideas and sensibilities fall squarely in line with the type of

projects we're looking to produce. They are a terrific addition to our growing

roster of producers under the FXP banner."





"I am incredibly pleased and honored to have this

opportunity to work with all the fine folks at FX," said Giamatti.

"They are simply great at what they do, and we eagerly anticipate

putting together some great shows with them."