FX To Preview The Riches on MSN, Yahoo!

FX very well might have its next big hit in hand with The Riches, and it's not waiting until the March 12 premiere date to spread the word.

FX and Fox Television Studios have cut deals with MSN And Yahoo! for online sneak previews of the first two episodes of the new drama, which debuts on the network March 12 at 10 pm ET.

MSN will have the pilot available exclusively March 7-9, and then Yahoo!, AOL and TV.com will have it online until the March 12 premiere.

The second episode, which airs on the network March 19, will be available exclusively on Yahoo! March 13-15, and then from March 16-19 on MSN and TV.com.



The Riches stars Eddie Izzard and Minnie Driver and was created by playwright Dmitry Lipkin, who serves as executive producer along with Izzard.

Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin (Brotherhood) are also executive producers, along with Michael Rosenberg, Mark Morgan and Guy Oseary.

The show is from FX Productions and Fox Television Studios.