FX To Preview New Animated Series On Xbox One

FX Network will preview its upcoming animated comedy series Chozen on Xbox One prior to the series’ Jan. 13 premiere, the network said Monday.

The pilot episode of Chozen, which follows a gay, white rapper looking to make his mark in the music world straight out of prison, is currently available via the Xbox One video game console through the FXNOW app, according to network officials. The FXNOW app allows AT&T U-Verse, Comcast, Cablevision, Suddenlink and WOW customers who are Xbox Live Gold members to watch on XBOX One full FX series episodes and movies on-demand as well as bonus clips and other exclusive content.

The 13-episode Chozen debuts on FX Jan. 13 at 10:30 p.m.

