FX Plans ‘O.J.’ Marathon Without Commercials

FX said it will clear its schedule Saturday night to air a commercial free marathon of the first five episodes of its limited series The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The series has brought the Simpson case back into the public consciousness. This week, news broke that a knife that was found at Simpson’s estate years ago an held by a former policeman is being tested by the L.A.P.D. for DNA evidence. The weapon used to murder Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman was never found.

The series features Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian, Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark and Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochrane.

On the West Coast, DirecTV and Dish Network customers will see the marathon along with East Coast viewers, from 7 p.m. to 11:10 p.m. PT.

The 10-part limited series is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s best-selling book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.