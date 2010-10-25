FX Picks Up New Comedy ‘Wilfred'

FX has ordered 13 episodes of Wilfred, a live-action comedy series starring Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) and James Gann, the network announced Monday.

Wilfred is based on the Australian series of the same name, and was adapted for FX by David Zuckerman (Family Guy, American Dad). The series follows Ryan (Wood), an introvert who meets Wilfred (Gann, reprising his Australian role), a dog/man in dog suit and Ryan's alter ego.

"We loved how well the pilot turned out, and we were blown away by the chemistry between Elijah Wood and Jason Gann," said Nick Grad, EVP of original programming, FX Networks. "It's a very unique concept and we think David Zuckerman has a great take on it."

Zuckerman wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producer/showrunner. Randall Einhorn directed the pilot. The series is produced by FX Productions.