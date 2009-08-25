FX Picks Up 'March to Madness'

FX is hot on hoops, having picked up a drama project from exec producer Don Cheadle that chronicles the glory and the seedy side of college basketball.

"March to Madness" comes from scribe Joel Silverman, while Pete Segal ("The Longest Yard") is set to direct. Also attached to the project alongside Silverman, Segal and Cheadle are former college basketball coach Dave Miller and Segal's producing partner, Michael Ewing.

"March"

will revolve around a corrupt college basketball program that cheats

its way to the "March Madness" NCAA basketball tournament. Project will

be told through the eyes of the college coach, whose idealistic

approach to the job has slowly been eroded by the compromises he's

forced to make.

The creatives behind the hourlong drama are

intimately familiar with the subject. Silverman spent several years as

a sports journalist, covering beats including ACC basketball for

outlets such as the Washington Post. Miller's career includes serving

as an assistant basketball coach at USC, Arizona State and Texas.

Silverman

scored a Writers Guild Award nom as a screenwriter on the Disney

Channel telepic "Full Court Miracle," and has also written sports

features for Fox 2000 through producer Ed Zwick ("Fly") and for Disney ("Hell on Wheels"). Segal is set to direct Silverman's "Undefeated" for producer Scott Stuber, as well as the scribe's "Barney Ross."

Cheadle's other producing credits include Starz's "Crash," which he co-exec produces, and the feature "Traitor."

FX is said to have bought the pitch in the room.

"March

to Madness" is among the scripts still in contention at FX, which has

been aggressively ramping up development in recent months. Among dramas

in the works, FX has already ordered the series "Lawman" and greenlighted the pilots "Terriers" and "Lights Out."

MIchael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.